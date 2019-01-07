Romanians can afford more exotic holidays

The holiday purchases during the first half of the year indicate a 24% increase in sales of circuits in South America, Africa and Asia compared to the same period last year, J'Info Tours tour operator announced, highlighting an increase in holidays to exotic destinations, News.ro reported.

“The Romanians begun enjoying more and more the adventure, the unusual activities, the sights and the nature trails combined with short cultural programs in cities such as: Mexico City, Lima, Santiago de Chile, La Paz, Buenos Aires or Rio de Janeiro,” Carmen Pavel, president of J'Info Tours,said.

She says that there are Romanian travelers who prefer spending their holiday budgets for one year or two, some EUR 3,500-4,000, only for 12 days at the “end of the world” in the archipelago Tierra del Fuego belonging to Argentina and Chile.

J'Info Tours also saw an increase in the demand for countries hosting pre-Columbian civilization remains. Thus, more and more people choose the J'Info Tours circuits that included sites of the Mayans, Incas and Aztecs, during which they visit Machu Picchu, the Inca River Sacred Valley on the Urubamba River, Lake Titicaca, Cuzco and other objectives in the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

(Photo: Pixabay)

