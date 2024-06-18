Romanian legislative bans advertising for electronic cigarettes and vapes

On Tuesday, June 18, Romania's Chamber of Deputies adopted the bill that bans advertising for electronic cigarettes, including vapes or devices using heated tobacco, as well as nicotine pouches.

Deputies voted 269 to 2 in favor of the project bill banning such advertising, with 3 abstentions. "It is prohibited to explicitly advertise tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, including vape types, products intended for inhalation without burning from tobacco substitutes, electronic devices for heating tobacco, and products intended for inhalation without burning from tobacco substitutes, as well as nicotine pouches for oral use (pouches) broadcast within radio and television programs, and on public transport tickets," the bill states, cited by Agerpres.

Under the current law, only explicit advertising for tobacco products is prohibited. Additionally, the bill bans advertising for such products within educational institutions and healthcare facilities or within 200 meters of their entrances.

Advertising for these products will also not be allowed in publications primarily intended for minors, or in theaters before, during, and after performances intended for minors. Furthermore, advertising for these products will not be permitted if it targets minors; depicts minors consuming these products; suggests that these products have therapeutic properties or that they have a stimulating, sedative effect, or can solve personal problems; gives a negative image of abstinence; does not contain warning inscriptions in Romanian.

(Photo source: Darius Strazdas | Dreamstime.com)