A campaign to promote the pro-Russian candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo, currently running for the presidency of the Republic of Moldova, has started in Romania on TikTok through several well-known influencers and manele singers.

The videos in question follow a similar format and started being posted earlier this week by influencers with over a million followers on the Chinese-owned social media platform. Manele singer Culiță Sterp (2.9 million followers), his brother Iancu Sterp (1.7 million followers), Iancu’s wife Denisa Coțolan (294,000 followers), and Bogdan Mocanu (1.5 million followers) are among the ones promoting the same pro-Stoianoglo message, according to Digi24.

The influencers talk about Alexandr Stoianoglo and his projects, implying that they stumbled upon videos of the pro-Russian candidate by chance and were impressed. Additionally, they not only praise Stoianoglo but also share TikTok videos featuring the candidate.

“Our brothers across the Prut River in the Republic of Moldova, may God be with you and help you have a leader as you wish, one who, above all, fears God! I really like this MAN!” reads the message from singer Culiță Sterp, accompanying the clip in which he praises Stoianoglo.

Other major influencers like manele singer Jador admitted to being contacted and being offered money to promote the Moldovan candidate.

After the backlash, Culiță and Iancu Sterp deleted their posts in support of Stoianoglo.

Alexandr Stoianoglo is supported by the pro-Russian PSRM party and has been accused of covering up major corruption cases in Moldova during his tenure as chief prosecutor. Stoianoglo, whose native language is Russian, has also opposed the pro-EU referendum.

Current Moldovan president Maia Sandu won 42% in the first round of elections compared to Stoianoglo's 26%, and has made European integration the cornerstone of her policies. After the referendum narrowly passed, Sandu accused criminal groups backed by Russia of attempting to bribe 300,000 voters. Ilan Sor, a pro-Russian fugitive businessman, admitted to paying voters to vote against European integration.

Stoianoglo, whom Sandu has said was dismissed from his role as prosecutor general for failing to tackle corruption, has not condemned Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. He also showed a friendlier attitude to the breakaway region of Transnistria, backed by Russia. “Each step toward Brussels must be taken together with (the leaders of Transnistria),” he said, according to ProTV.

The second tour in the Moldovan presidential elections is set to take place on November 3.

