Final debate before key presidential elections in Moldova ends undecided

The sole public debate in Moldova’s 2024 presidential elections took place on October 27, between incumbent pro-EU president Maia Sandu and her challenger in the second round on November 3 - the former head prosecutor Alexandr Stoianoglo, backed by the moderate pro-Russian Socialist Party.

Despite president Sandu’s robust 42% score in the first round, the race is tight because Stoianoglo (26% in the first round) can expect support from most of the other candidates.

Renato Usatii, the third-placed in the second round (14%), will announce his support for one of the two candidates on October 28. After he backed Sandu against (at that time) Socialist president Igor Dodon in 2020, Usatii implied he would not repeat his gesture.

While at first sight, one may conclude that president Sandu “won” the debate, the actual impact on the electorate is more complex. One week before the final ballot, none of the two attempted to gain votes out of their electoral base.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Maia Sandu)