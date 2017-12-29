Romanian gas transporter makes offer for Moldovan peer

Romanian gas carrier Transgaz has submitted an offer to the Republic of Moldova’s Public Property Agency (APA) to acquire Vestmoldtransgaz, the company that operates the Moldovan section of the Iasi-Ungheni gas pipeline. Transgaz made the bid through its fully-owned Chisinau subsidiary Eurotransgaz, the company announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Vestmoldtransgaz is the gas transmission system operator managing the Iași-Ungheni interconnector on the territory of the Republic of Moldova and it was included by the Government of Moldova in the list of companies to be privatized in October 2017.

Vestmoldtransgaz has been put up for sale for about EUR 9 million. The buyer will also be obliged to carry out investments of EUR 93 million in the company in the next two years, according to Radio Chisinau.

The privatization aims to accelerate the extension of the Iasu-Ungheni gas pipeline to Moldovan capital Chisinau, in order to be used at a greater potential, according to analysts. The pipeline connecting the gas transport systems of Romania and the Republic of Moldova was launched in Ungheni in 2014. It was completed in 2015, but it still doesn’t operate at maximum capacity.

The Iasi-Ungheni pipeline should be extended to Chisinau by the end of 2018, Moldovan authorities have announced this year. The volume of gas Romania has sold to the Republic of Moldova in the last two years amounted to only 0.2% of the pipeline’s maximum flow.

The pipeline has the capacity to cover most of Moldova’s gas consumption, which would make the country less dependent on Russian gas.

Transgaz holds the gas transport monopoly in Romania. The state owns 58.5% of the company’s shares, with the remaining 41.5% trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Transgaz currently has a market capitalization of almost EUR 1 billion.

In the first nine months of this year, Transgaz had a net profit of RON 433 million (EUR 94 million), up 21% over the same period of 2016.

