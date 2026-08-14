Romanian films selected for Sarajevo Film Festival

Several Romanian films have been selected in sections of this year’s Sarajevo Film Festival, while others will be screened at the event outside of competitions.

The feature film This Is Not Your Place Here, directed by Florin Șerban, has been selected for the official competition of the event. The film will have its international premiere in the main competition of the 2026 Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

This Is Not Your Place Here follows Marius, a respected surgeon in a provincial town and a single father, who learns that his teenage son is suspected of murder. The cast includes Adrian Văncică as a doctor, debuting actor Teodor Butănescu as Ioan, as well as Alex Conovaru, Cristina Richter, Janir Izdrăilă, and Cosmin Dominte. The film is executive produced by Minodora Șerban. Fantascope is the production company.

Director Florin Șerban, a 2010 Silver Bear winner for his feature film If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle.

The short film You Make Your Own Future, But Why Not Leave It to the Professionals?, directed by Alexandra Schinteie, has been selected for the Sarajevo Film Festival’s Student Short Film competition, where it will have its international premiere. The short film has also been selected this year for the Transilvania IFF and Anonimul film festivals.

It centers on Beatrice, who undergoes multiple cosmetic procedures under her husband’s watchful eye.

The cast includes Ilinca Manolache, Nicodim Ungureanu, Tudor Chirilă, Gabriel Spahiu, Radu Stoian, Lorena Dănciulescu and Emilia Ivașcu. The film was produced by the Faculty of Theatre and Film at Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca. Eduard Angheluș is the producer, Dan Osteniuc the director of photography.

Alexandra Schinteie

At the same time, Tudor Giurgiu’s 3 Days in September will be screened in the In Focus section, dedicated to the recent film productions from the region. The film had its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR).

The movie is a dark comedy built around a 65-minute single-take sequence following the collapse of a relationship on the very day of a wedding. The leading roles are played by Andreea Vasile, Emilian Oprea, Conrad Mericoffer, Mirela Zeța, Emilia Popescu, Adela Popescu and Maria Junghietu. The screenplay was written by Conrad Mericoffer, Radu Grigore and Tudor Giurgiu, while cinematography is by Alexandru Dorobanțu. Point Film is the production company.

Tudor Giurgiu

Other Romanian films or co-productions that will be screened at the Sarajevo festival include Fjord, directed by Cristian Mungiu; Atlas of the Universe, directed by Paul Negoescu; Motherhood, an animated short directed by Anca Damian; Titanic Ocean, directed by Konstantina Kotzamani; Electing Ms Santa (2025), a documentary directed by Raisa Răzmeriță; Cristina Was Very Good, directed by Alin Boeru; Don’t Ask Me If I Killed (2026), a documentary directed by Helena Maksyom; and Go Outside and Hug a Tree, a short film directed by Irina Alexiu.

Now in its 32nd edition, the Sarajevo Film Festival is one of Southeastern Europe's leading platforms for promoting regional cinema.

(Opening photo: still from You Don't Belong Here. All photos courtesy of the Romanian Cultural Institute)

simona@romania-insider.com