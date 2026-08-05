Events

Romanian cinema: Florin Șerban’s latest feature selected in Locarno Film Festival’s international competition

05 August 2026

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The film You Don’t Belong Here, directed by Florin Șerban, will premiere at this year’s Locarno Film Festival, where it has been selected in the International Competition.

The film explores the complex relationship between a father and his son. It follows a physician as he learns the police suspect his teenage son of murdering an old Romani man, then discovers his son has a secret life.

The cast includes Adrian Văncică, Teodor Butănescu, Alex Conovaru, Cristina Richter, Janir Izdrăilă, and Cosmin Dominte.

The world premiere will take place on August 9 at Forum - Spazio Cinema. Following the screening, members of the film's crew will take part in a Q&A session. Additional screenings are scheduled for August 10 and August 11.

You Don’t Belong Here has also been selected in the main competition of the Sarajevo Film Festival.

Florin Şerban's debut feature, If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle, premiered in the competition section of the 2010 Berlinale, where it won the Silver Bear and the Alfred Bauer Prize.

Held from August 5-15, 2026, the Locarno Film Festival is one of the world's oldest film festivals. Founded in 1946 in the aftermath of the Second World War, it has built its reputation on championing freedom of expression, independent cinema, and auteur filmmaking.

(Photo: still from You Don’t Belong Here, from Romanian Cultural Institute)

simona@romania-insider.com

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Positive Romania
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Events

Romanian cinema: Florin Șerban’s latest feature selected in Locarno Film Festival’s international competition

05 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The film You Don’t Belong Here, directed by Florin Șerban, will premiere at this year’s Locarno Film Festival, where it has been selected in the International Competition.

The film explores the complex relationship between a father and his son. It follows a physician as he learns the police suspect his teenage son of murdering an old Romani man, then discovers his son has a secret life.

The cast includes Adrian Văncică, Teodor Butănescu, Alex Conovaru, Cristina Richter, Janir Izdrăilă, and Cosmin Dominte.

The world premiere will take place on August 9 at Forum - Spazio Cinema. Following the screening, members of the film's crew will take part in a Q&A session. Additional screenings are scheduled for August 10 and August 11.

You Don’t Belong Here has also been selected in the main competition of the Sarajevo Film Festival.

Florin Şerban's debut feature, If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle, premiered in the competition section of the 2010 Berlinale, where it won the Silver Bear and the Alfred Bauer Prize.

Held from August 5-15, 2026, the Locarno Film Festival is one of the world's oldest film festivals. Founded in 1946 in the aftermath of the Second World War, it has built its reputation on championing freedom of expression, independent cinema, and auteur filmmaking.

(Photo: still from You Don’t Belong Here, from Romanian Cultural Institute)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

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