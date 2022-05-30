Romanian Film Festival brings awarded movies to Washington DC this June

The Romanian Film Festival returns to Washington DC between June 3 and June 19, 2022. Capitol Hill’s Miracle Theater, the oldest movie theater in DC, will be hosting the screenings.

The festival, whose slogan is „Reinventing Realism — New Cinema from Romania, was co-created by the Romanian Embassy to the United States of America and the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York, with the intention of bringing the unique films of Romanian New Wave Cinema to the attention of American audiences.

This year’s program was curated by Romanian film critic Mihai Fulger, and „features 12 of the most original and thought-provoking productions of the pandemic years which take the viewer through a veritable deep-dive into the Eastern European psyche, offering a better understanding of current dynamics dramatically unfolding in the Old World,” according to the festival’s official website.

Over the course of three weekends, twelve new award-nominated Romanian films will be screened: “Blue Moon” directed by Alina Grigore, “The Campaign (Berliner)” directed by Marian Crișan, “The Windseeker” directed by Mihai Sofronea, “Poppy Field” directed by Eugen Jebeleanu, “Mikado” directed by Emanuel Pârvu, “Unidentified” directed by Bogdan George Apetri, “#dogpoopgirl” directed by Andrei Huțuleac, “Luca” directed by Horațiu Mălăele, “Man and Dog” directed by Ștefan Constantinescu, “Lebensdorf” directed by Valentin Hotea, “Otto the Barbarian” directed by Ruxandra Ghițescu, and “Miracle” directed by Bogdan George Apetri.

Each screening will be followed by a discussion and Q&A session with the directors themselves, as well as featured actors and the film critic Mihai Fulger.

Andrei Muraru, The Ambassador of Romania to the United States said: “I am honored that we can bring to the American public the newest and most appreciated Romanian movies. The Romanian Film Festival (RFF) in Washington, D.C. has already established itself as the most important Romanian cultural cinematic event in the United States, through the richness of the program, the great number of actors, directors, and producers participating, as well as the outstanding quality of the films shown, many of them awarded at the most important festivals in the world.”

More information is available at www.romanianfilmfestivaldc.com. Entry to all screenings is free of charge. The festival is financially supported by the biggest Romanian lender - Banca Transilvania.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: The Miracle Theater Facebook page)