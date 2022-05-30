Romanian director Alexandru Belc wins Un Certain Regard prize at 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Romanian director and screenwriter Alexandru Belc returns with a prize from this year’s Cannes Film Festival. He won the Best Director award in the Un Certain Regard section for his movie Metronom.

The film tells the story of Ana, a young girl who lives in Bucharest during the difficult times of the Ceausescu era (1972). “One night, while partying with her friends, they decide to send a letter to Metronom, the musical program which Radio Free Europe broadcasts clandestinely in Romania. It is then that the Securitate, Ceausescu’s secret police, arrives…,” reads the production’s synopsis on the website of the Cannes Film Festival.

The cast includes Mara Bugarin, Şerban Lazarovici, Mara Vicol, Vlad Ivanov, Mihai Călin, and Andreea Bibiri.

Les Pires/The Worst Ones, directed by Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret, won the top prize in the Un Certain Regard section, while Saim Sadiq’s Joyland received the Jury Prize. The section’s Best Performance Prize was jointly awarded to Vicky Krieps for Corsage and Adam Bessa for Harka.

Also in the Un Certain Regard section, the best screenplay prize went to Mediterranean Fever by Maha Haj, while the Coup de Coeur prize was awarded to Rodeo, directed by Lola Quivoron.

The 2022 Un Certain Regard Competition has included 20 feature films. Chaired by actress-director-producer Valeria Golino, the Jury included director Debra Granik, actress Joanna Kulig, actor-singer Benjamin Biolay and actor-producer Edgar Ramírez.

The complete list of Un Certain Regard winners is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Metronom)