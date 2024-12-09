 

Energy

Romanian energy group Electrica faces cyberattack, urges caution among consumers

09 December 2024

Romanian group Electrica, a supplier, distributor, and producer of electricity, announced on Monday, December 9, that it is facing a cyberattack and is working closely with national cybersecurity authorities to manage and resolve the incident. The company aims to identify the source of the attack and minimize its impact as quickly as possible.

In a statement, the group emphasized that its critical systems remain unaffected. Any disruptions in customer interactions are a result of protective measures implemented on its internal infrastructure. 

“These temporary measures are in place to ensure the overall security of the system,” reads the announcement.

Electrica also advised customers to remain vigilant for any suspicious messages sent in the company's name and to avoid sharing personal information through unsecured channels.

Minister of energy Sebastian Burduja told local news channel Antena 3, as reported by Biziday.ro, that it was a ransomware attack and that the network equipment had not been affected. 

“Basically, there is no risk now, Romanians need to know that they are safe. All systems have been checked, from a cybernetic perspective, we cannot say that this attack had other consequences. Now we must find and sanction those who did this,” the minister said.

The Electrica Group provides services to roughly 4 million users and has a national coverage area. Since July 2014, Electrica has been a company with majority private capital, listed on the Bucharest and London stock exchanges.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Florin Brezeanu/Dreamstime.com)

