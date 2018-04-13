Romanian Design Week’s main exhibition held at iconic Bucharest building

The main exhibition of this year’s edition of the Romanian Design Week will be held at Palatul Telefoanelor (The Telephone Palace), an iconic building of the capital.

The exhibition will be open between May 19 and May 27, and will gather 150 of the best projects of the Romanian designers, illustrators and architects.

Palatul Telefoanelor, located on Calea Victoriei, is regarded as a symbol of modernism and of the inter-war period. It was built between 1929 and 1934, with Art Deco style characteristics. It was designed by the Romanian architect of Dutch origin Edmond Van Saanen Algi. Until the 1970s, it was the tallest building in the city.

(Photo: Tiberiu Neag, Wikipedia)

