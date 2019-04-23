Romanian Design Week 2019 showcases over 200 projects

Romanian Design Week (RDW), a multidisciplinary event dedicated to the local creative industries, takes place this year between May 17 and May 26.

Over 200 design and architecture projects and three circuits proposed by over 30 organizations from among the Bucharest creative communities will be presented at the event. The latter come from the communities Industria Bumbacului, Creative Tribe and InCotroceni.

In addition, the central exhibition will showcase some of the best projects made over the past year by Romanian designers, illustrators and architects, a series of exhibitions by creatives and organizations from Romania, Moldova and France, and a concept store dedicated to Romanian design. At the same time, the second edition of RDW Awards, encouraging excellence in the creative industries and promoting local designers, will also take place.

The central exhibition will be set up in the palace of BCR (pictured), in downtown Bucharest, a historical monument built in 1906 according to the plans of architect Oscar Maugsch.

Each of the creative clusters taking part at this year’s RDW will have dedicated days: Industria Bumbaculu May 21, Creative Tribe May 22 and InCotroceni May 25 and May 26.

Industria Bumbacului – Bucharest Creative Cluster is an industrial space located at 160 Splaiul Unirii 160 and hosting the largest makerspace in Romania, Nod makerspace, which works as a co-working venue and makerspace, and offers workshops, private studios, and meeting and events venues. It also host Mater, a fabrics and materials library; La Firul Ierbii, a space dedicated to community activation; Recul, a theater and improvisation school; Protohub, a 3D ceramics makerspace, and Deschis Gastrobar gastro-pub.

Creative Tribe is a community of creative businesses undertaking their activity in the same venue at ISAF (14 Calea Giulesti).

InCotroceni is a tightly-knit community created around the Cotroceni neighborhood. At RDW it will bring a new edition of Cotroceni Bazaar, an event bringing together small businesses and the residents of the neighborhood in an event where recycling is the main theme.

RDW will also include conferences delivered by Mélanie Bernard, Denis Tersen (Lille Métropole 2020, World Design Capital), Vlad Dragusin (Candylab Toys), Marcel Klammer, MOME Design School Budapest, Romanian Architects Order, British Council Romania, as well as the first edition of TypeThursday in the country.

