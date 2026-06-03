Social Democrats and AUR secure key appointments at Romanian Cultural Institute

Romania’s Senate has appointed a new leadership team for the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), with candidates backed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) securing the top positions.

The vote, held in plenary session on June 2, resulted in the appointment of Corina Încroșnatu as president of the institution, while Adriana Gae and Attila Weinberger were elected vice presidents.

The senators also approved the appointment of 14 members to the ICR Board of Directors.

The outcome seems to highlight the continued parliamentary cooperation between PSD and AUR on selected institutional appointments, despite broader political tensions following the collapse of the governing coalition.

Corina Încroșnatu, nominated by PSD, received 81 votes in favour and 34 against, comfortably defeating the other candidates, G4media.ro reported. Roxana Dumitrache, backed by the reformist Save Romania Union (USR), obtained 18 votes in favour and 97 against.

Adrian Dupu, nominated by the ASTRA Association and the Euro-26 Association, received 15 votes in favour and 100 against, while Liviu Jicman, the outgoing ICR president supported by creative unions, secured only one vote in favour and 114 against.

The Romanian Cultural Institute is one of the country's main public diplomacy and cultural promotion bodies, responsible for promoting Romanian culture abroad through a network of international institutes and cultural programmes.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)