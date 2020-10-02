Coronavirus: Suspected patients quarantined at special location in Bucharest

People suspected of having the coronavirus will be quarantined for 14 days at a special location in Bucharest that was made available by the City Hall, mayor Gabriela Firea said on Monday, February 10. Two suspected patients are currently isolated there.

The mayor did not reveal the address of the location, nor the patients’ names, local Digi24 reported.

“We have provided a location for the people who must be quarantined during this period for 14 days. The location was made available by the City Hall. I can’t give you the address, that’s what we have decided for the benefit of these people who must remain in quarantine for 14 days and for those who will continue to come to the country and will need a space, first of all secured, a suitable, welcoming space with clothes, food, personal care items, so that they feel safe,” Firea said.

This location can host a maximum of 100 people. Secretary of State Raed Arafat decides who needs to be quarantined, the mayor said, adding that only those returning from areas where the presence of the virus has been confirmed and have the specific symptoms will be quarantined in this location in Bucharest.

The Romanian Ministry of Health said in a press release that two Romanians are “under medical supervision in a special space in Bucharest.” The two Romanian citizens were transported from China to Germany with a medical flight organized under the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union. They were brought to Romania on Sunday night, February 9.

“The two people are asymptomatic, are undergoing testing and, according to the procedures, will remain for 14 more days under medical supervision in a specially designated space in Bucharest, where the conditions of isolation are respected,” the Ministry of Health’s press release reads.

The coronavirus outbreak shows no signs of slowing, CNN reported, with the number of confirmed cases now at over 40,000 worldwide and the death toll at 910. Most deaths have been reported in mainland China.

[email protected]