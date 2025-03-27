Romanian citizens living in EU can obtain electronic identity cards

The government adopted on Thursday, March 27, an Emergency Ordinance allowing Romanian citizens who reside in an EU member state to obtain electronic identity cards that also serve as travel documents.

Government spokesman Mihai Constantin stated that the measure guarantees the right to free movement and residence within the European Union.

"For citizens who can prove that their primary residence is in a country other than Romania, the field referring to domicile will not be printed on the electronic identity card. In practice, domicile will not be mentioned,” he said.

“Additionally, the individual must have a validated account on the Hub platform, which is the service and information portal of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, except for Romanian citizens who are minors," explained Mihai Constantin, cited by Digi24.

The procedure for creating and validating these accounts on the Hub platform will be established through an order issued by the Minister of Internal Affairs within 90 days from the adoption of the Emergency Ordinance.

Romania began issuing the new Electronic Identity Card (CEI) on March 20, starting in Cluj County, with a gradual nationwide rollout to follow. The new electronic ID card features a standardized size similar to a bank card, in line with European norms, and includes advanced security measures to prevent counterfeiting and identity theft. It also serves as a travel document and allows access to electronic services, including electronic signatures.

The printed card will display the holder's name, citizenship, birth date, gender, facial image, personal numerical code (CNP), and handwritten signature. The electronic version will store additional details, including the holder's parents' names, residence, two fingerprint impressions, and digital certificates for authentication or electronic signatures. Fingerprint data will be erased from the issuing authority's database after printing, following the same procedure as for biometric passports.

