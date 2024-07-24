Tech

Microsoft Romania GM promoted to regional management role

24 July 2024

Microsoft has announced the appointment of Bogdan Putinică as the General Manager for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). 

This new role comes after Putinică served as the Country Manager for Microsoft Romania and Moldova for the past year and four months. 

In his expanded role, Putinică will oversee operations in a diverse region that includes countries such as Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, the Baltic States, and the CIS countries. 

The announcement was made by Putinică on his LinkedIn profile, where he expressed his enthusiasm and gratitude for the new opportunity. 

"I'm happy to share that I've started a new role as General Manager, Microsoft Central Europe EurA countries, which include Romania & Moldova, Ukraine & Baltics and the CIS countries. This position is part of the Microsoft Central Europe organization, under the leadership of Michelle Simmons," Putinică wrote. 

He emphasized the importance of building on Microsoft's three-decade partnership with local governments, businesses, and talented teams in the region.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Bogdan Putinica)

