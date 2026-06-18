Romanian startup theMarketer reaches 2,000 clients in 17 countries three years after launch

Romanian marketing automation platform theMarketer has grown from a local startup into an international player serving more than 2,000 companies across 17 countries, three years after its official launch. The company said it has generated cumulative revenue of more than EUR 5 million during this period.

Founded by Rareș Bănescu and led by CEO Alina Mitrică, theMarketer has built a team of more than 40 specialists and developed a network of over 350 partners and brand ambassadors, including Gomag, MerchantPro, Sinaps, Data Revolt, and MaxDigital.

Since its official launch in June 2023, the company has expanded rapidly. It introduced its beta version in May 2023, surpassed 1,000 paying customers in July 2024, and now serves more than 2,000 businesses in 17 countries. In 2024, the company was invited to participate in Amazon re:Invent Las Vegas, one of the world's largest technology and innovation events.

The platform offers an integrated suite of tools for e-commerce and other businesses, combining email, SMS and push notification campaigns, customer segmentation, marketing automation, loyalty programs, customer feedback collection, and audience growth tools in a single ecosystem.

The company's next growth phase will focus on artificial intelligence and conversational commerce. Planned investments include deeper WhatsApp integration and the development of infrastructure based on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling AI agents to securely interact with platform data and automate marketing activities.

“The company's vision is to transform theMarketer from a marketing automation platform into an intelligent ecosystem capable of optimizing and accelerating communication between companies and their customers through the power of AI algorithms," said Rareș Bănescu, founder of theMarketer.

The company aims to become the largest email marketing platform in at least three Southeast European markets while continuing to develop AI-based tools designed to automate customer engagement and relationship management.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)