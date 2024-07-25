Romanian births in Germany up nearly tenfold over two decades

Over the past 24 years, more than 154,000 children born to Romanian parents were registered in Germany, according to data from Germany's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) obtained by Ziarul Financiar.

In 2023 alone, 14,388 children were born to Romanian mothers in Germany, representing over 9% of the 155,000 births recorded in Romania the same year.

The data shows a nearly tenfold increase in Romanian births in Germany since 2000, when the country registered only 1,458 babies born to Romanian parents.

A notable rise occurred between 2012 and 2013, from 3,206 to 4,230, continuing to climb in subsequent years. By 2021, the number peaked at 15,644.

This increase highlights the significant migration of Romanians seeking better living conditions abroad. Over 900,000 people with Romanian citizenship lived in Germany at the end of 2023, of whom almost 80,000 were born in Germany, according to Destatis.

The number was two times higher than at the end of 2015 (452,000) and almost ten times higher than in 2008 (94,000).

