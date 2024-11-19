Finance

Romanian banks launch cardless instant money transfer system RoPay

19 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Transfond, which operates the interbank payments automated clearing house, and the Romanian Association of Banks have officially launched the domestic payment system RoPay, which allows transfers from account to account without the intermediation of card operators such as Visa or Mastercard.

"RoPay differentiates itself from other payment solutions through speed, lower costs, and 24/7 availability," said Florin Danescu, executive director of the Romanian Bank Association, quoted by Profit.ro.

Systems similar to RoPay already exist in other European countries, such as Sweden, Greece, Spain, Italy, and Portugal – the latter three being recently integrated among themselves for P2P transactions.

With RoPay, bank customers will be able to transfer money almost instantly via mobile phone, both via NFC and QR code, among others. For now, the system is available for person-to-person payments in proximity.

The RoPay system is currently available at three banks: BRD, Libra Internet Banking, and CEC Bank. Next year, BCR, ING, Banca Transilvania, and Raiffeisen Bank will join the system, leading to the participation of banks accounting for about a quarter of the market by assets. Among the large banks, UniCredit hasn't announced its plans.

BCR's vice president of retail, Dana Dima, estimates that the new system will facilitate the doubling of non-card payments each year, compared to a 40%-50% growth rate currently. 

The adoption rate will depend on how banks promote the service, argues Eleni Skoura, head of retail banking at ING Bank Romania, who cited Alias ​​Pay – the phone number payment system, which did not have the expected success.

At the moment, RoPay is only available for P2P payments - person to person, in proximity, through the internet banking application, between customers at the three participating banks. As banks enter the system, they will be able to offer the other payment facilities listed above that have already been developed, according to Transfond officials. 

After the adoption of instant payments in euros, the RoPay system will be able to be integrated for payments abroad.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ekkasit Jokthong/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Finance

Romanian banks launch cardless instant money transfer system RoPay

19 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Transfond, which operates the interbank payments automated clearing house, and the Romanian Association of Banks have officially launched the domestic payment system RoPay, which allows transfers from account to account without the intermediation of card operators such as Visa or Mastercard.

"RoPay differentiates itself from other payment solutions through speed, lower costs, and 24/7 availability," said Florin Danescu, executive director of the Romanian Bank Association, quoted by Profit.ro.

Systems similar to RoPay already exist in other European countries, such as Sweden, Greece, Spain, Italy, and Portugal – the latter three being recently integrated among themselves for P2P transactions.

With RoPay, bank customers will be able to transfer money almost instantly via mobile phone, both via NFC and QR code, among others. For now, the system is available for person-to-person payments in proximity.

The RoPay system is currently available at three banks: BRD, Libra Internet Banking, and CEC Bank. Next year, BCR, ING, Banca Transilvania, and Raiffeisen Bank will join the system, leading to the participation of banks accounting for about a quarter of the market by assets. Among the large banks, UniCredit hasn't announced its plans.

BCR's vice president of retail, Dana Dima, estimates that the new system will facilitate the doubling of non-card payments each year, compared to a 40%-50% growth rate currently. 

The adoption rate will depend on how banks promote the service, argues Eleni Skoura, head of retail banking at ING Bank Romania, who cited Alias ​​Pay – the phone number payment system, which did not have the expected success.

At the moment, RoPay is only available for P2P payments - person to person, in proximity, through the internet banking application, between customers at the three participating banks. As banks enter the system, they will be able to offer the other payment facilities listed above that have already been developed, according to Transfond officials. 

After the adoption of instant payments in euros, the RoPay system will be able to be integrated for payments abroad.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ekkasit Jokthong/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 November 2024
Politics
Campaigning PM says Romania will join Schengen with its land borders on January 1, 2025
19 November 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian state-owned natgas producer Romgaz lists EUR 500 mln bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange
19 November 2024
Justice
Bucharest Appeal Court sends Tate brothers’ human trafficking case back to prosecutors
19 November 2024
Tech
Romanian experiment DropCoal is now operational on the International Space Station
19 November 2024
Sports
Romania bests Cyprus 4-1 and consolidates leader position in UEFA Nations League group
19 November 2024
Politics
1000 days of war in Ukraine: US and Romania stand together to counter the threats posed by Russia, ambassador Kavalec says
19 November 2024
Politics
Romanian center-right presidential candidate withdraws to support reformist leader Elena Lasconi
19 November 2024
Finance
Romanian banks launch cardless instant money transfer system RoPay