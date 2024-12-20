Romanian athlete becomes world vice-champion in bodybuilding

Romanian bodybuilder Narcisa Martin recently became world vice-champion in the Bodybuilding - Bikini Fitness Seniors (164 cm) category, a title she won at the IFBB World Fitness Championship - Japan 2024.

Narcisa, 26, is also a coach. The athletes she trains frequently reach the podium in national and international competitions. She started fitness in high school after practicing athletics for many years.

Narcisa Martin’s record includes, in addition to the medal won now in Japan, a European Champion title, a Vice-Champion title, an Absolute Balkan Champion title, and four Absolute Romanian Champion titles. She also achieved a 4th place finish at the Junior World Championships in the past.

Narcisa is part of the National Team of the Romanian Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness and holds the title of Emeritus Master of Sport. Two years ago she put Romania on the world fitness map by earning, after a long hiatus in this discipline, Romania’s first European Championship title.

As the coordinator of the trainers at the Smartfit Cetății club, Narcisa Martin did not go to Japan alone. Her student, Mădălina Stanca, was just one step away from the podium, achieving a remarkable result for her first participation in a world championship. The young athlete earned 4th place in the Juniors and 5th place in the Seniors, where she competed against over 20 participants.

Bikini Fitness is a discipline introduced into international bodybuilding competitions starting in 2011 and is aimed at women who maintain their bodies in shape. The jury evaluates body proportions, symmetry, muscle tone, overall balance, and a healthy appearance. It is a category that is more accessible in terms of muscle mass and places a strong emphasis on femininity and beauty.

