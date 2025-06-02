Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu wins fourth medal at European Championship in Leipzig

Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu won her fourth medal on Saturday, May 31, at the 2025 European Championships in Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics in Leipzig.

Bărbosu, a bronze medalist on floor at the 2024 Olympics, scored 13.833 for her floor final routine, which brought her the gold medal. Also on the podium were Manila Esposito (Italy, 13.700) and Alba Petisco (Spain, 13.566).

The athlete won all four medals for Romania, namely gold in floor, silver on beam, bronze in all-around and uneven bars.

Romania finished in fourth place in the team competition due to Ana Bărbosu’s achievements and Denisa Golgotă’s 7th in all-around and 8th on beam. The team also included Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, Lilia Cosman, and Ella Oprea.

Stanford University Women’s Gymnastics sent a congratulatory message to Ana Bărbosu, who is expected to begin her studies at the American university this fall, according to News.ro.

“We’re out of adjectives to describe how proud we are! GOLD on floor and SILVER on beam for our newest student! Two more medals for Ana, bringing her total to 4 at the 2025 European Championships!” the university said.

In the men’s competition, Romania’s team ranked 22nd, consisting of Andrei Muntean, Nicholas Țârcă, Nicolae Bera, and Rafael Szabo, who did not manage to qualify for any individual finals.

A total of 301 athletes (135 girls and 166 boys) from 37 nations participated in the 2025 European Championships in Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics in Leipzig.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: European Gymnastics on Facebook)