Romania returns to European gymnastics podium as Ana Bărbosu claims all-around bronze

Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu claimed the bronze medal in the all-around competition at the European Championships in Leipzig, marking Romania's return to the continental podium in this event after a 12-year gap.

Bărbosu started the competition confidently on vault and impressed even more on the uneven bars, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation said.

The pivotal moment came on the balance beam, where the Romanian athlete received a score of only 11.633, putting her at a disadvantage in the race for the podium. However, demonstrating resilience and determination, she delivered a superb floor routine, earning 13.700 points and re-entering the medal race.

Spain's Alba Petisco, who maintained consistency throughout the event, managed to surpass Ana Bărbosu in the standings. The Romanian gymnast then filed a protest over the difficulty score (5.5) awarded for her floor routine, resulting in a lengthy delay.

Meanwhile, Italy's Manila Esposito performed her floor routine with some errors but still received 13.666, just enough to move ahead in the standings. Judges eventually rejected Bărbosu's protest, according to the Romanian Federation.

With a total score of 52.299, Ana Bărbosu secured the bronze medal. Esposito won gold with 54.965 points, while Petisco took silver with 53.265.

Romania's Denisa Golgotă also delivered a promising performance, finishing seventh in Europe with 51.732 points after earning 13.233 on vault, 12.966 on bars, 12.700 on beam, and 12.833 on floor.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Comitetul Olimpic și Sportiv Român)