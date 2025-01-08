Romanian athletes Ana Maria Bărbosu and Lilia Cosman to study in US

The Romanian Gymnastics Federation announced on Wednesday, January 8, that athletes Ana Maria Bărbosu and Lilia Cosman will continue their studies in the United States.

Bărbosu, 18, has been admitted to Stanford University, while Lilia Cosman, 17, will attend Michigan State University. Federation officials discussed the gymnasts’ training schedules and objectives with representatives from the two universities.

The federation noted that Ana Bărbosu and Lilia Cosman will continue their preparation for the international competitions scheduled for 2025.

Ana Maria Bărbosu earned a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Her case was intensely debated in the media both in the US and Romania.

Both Bărbosu and Cosman were part of Romania's team, which placed seventh in France.

"It feels almost surreal that I’ve been accepted to Stanford University. A huge thank you to Stanford Gymnastics, Tabitha Yim, Vince Smurro, Caleb Rickard, and Brenden Koo for organizing an official visit that left me deeply impressed with such a warm and welcoming environment, where I felt like part of a family,” Ana Maria Bărbosu said on Instagram.

Romania concluded its participation in the Paris Olympics with nine medals: three gold, four silver, and two bronze, ranking 23rd in the nations' standings.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Gimnastica on Facebook)