Sports

Romanian athletes Ana Maria Bărbosu and Lilia Cosman to study in US

08 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Gymnastics Federation announced on Wednesday, January 8, that athletes Ana Maria Bărbosu and Lilia Cosman will continue their studies in the United States. 

Bărbosu, 18, has been admitted to Stanford University, while Lilia Cosman, 17, will attend Michigan State University. Federation officials discussed the gymnasts’ training schedules and objectives with representatives from the two universities.

The federation noted that Ana Bărbosu and Lilia Cosman will continue their preparation for the international competitions scheduled for 2025. 

Ana Maria Bărbosu earned a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Her case was intensely debated in the media both in the US and Romania.

Both Bărbosu and Cosman were part of Romania's team, which placed seventh in France. 

"It feels almost surreal that I’ve been accepted to Stanford University. A huge thank you to Stanford Gymnastics, Tabitha Yim, Vince Smurro, Caleb Rickard, and Brenden Koo for organizing an official visit that left me deeply impressed with such a warm and welcoming environment, where I felt like part of a family,” Ana Maria Bărbosu said on Instagram.

Romania concluded its participation in the Paris Olympics with nine medals: three gold, four silver, and two bronze, ranking 23rd in the nations' standings. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Gimnastica on Facebook)

Normal
Sports

Romanian athletes Ana Maria Bărbosu and Lilia Cosman to study in US

08 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Gymnastics Federation announced on Wednesday, January 8, that athletes Ana Maria Bărbosu and Lilia Cosman will continue their studies in the United States. 

Bărbosu, 18, has been admitted to Stanford University, while Lilia Cosman, 17, will attend Michigan State University. Federation officials discussed the gymnasts’ training schedules and objectives with representatives from the two universities.

The federation noted that Ana Bărbosu and Lilia Cosman will continue their preparation for the international competitions scheduled for 2025. 

Ana Maria Bărbosu earned a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Her case was intensely debated in the media both in the US and Romania.

Both Bărbosu and Cosman were part of Romania's team, which placed seventh in France. 

"It feels almost surreal that I’ve been accepted to Stanford University. A huge thank you to Stanford Gymnastics, Tabitha Yim, Vince Smurro, Caleb Rickard, and Brenden Koo for organizing an official visit that left me deeply impressed with such a warm and welcoming environment, where I felt like part of a family,” Ana Maria Bărbosu said on Instagram.

Romania concluded its participation in the Paris Olympics with nine medals: three gold, four silver, and two bronze, ranking 23rd in the nations' standings. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Gimnastica on Facebook)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 January 2025
Politics
Event in Washington to officially mark Romania’s entry into US Visa Waiver program this week
08 January 2025
Events
Dakar Rally: Dacia Sandriders down to two teams after French driver Sébastien Loeb involved in accident
08 January 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom to reportedly sell 6.75 bln cubic meters of Neptun Deep gas to Germany's Uniper
08 January 2025
Macro
Romania's Govt. to prepare "first draft" of 2025 budget by January 27
06 January 2025
Events
2025 concerts in Romania: Justin Timberlake, Snow Patrol, André Rieu, Jonas Kaufmann and more
06 January 2025
Politics
Romanian ruling coalition's presidential candidate steps back
06 January 2025
Macro
Romania's public deficit tops 7% of GDP in Jan-Nov
03 January 2025
Travel
Romania featured in Vogue, CNN lists for best places to visit in 2025