Romanian Air Force to use five IAR-99 SM aircraft upgraded at local factory

Five IAR-99 SM aircraft, modernized at the Craiova Aircraft Factory, or Avioane Craiova, will be part of Romania’s air force coordinated by the Ministry of Defense.

According to Dolj County Council president Cosmin Vasile, two of these aircraft performed a demonstration flight on Wednesday, March 12, in the presence of defense minister Angel Tîlvăr.

"Five IAR-99 SM aircraft upgraded at the Craiova Aircraft Factory are ready to be integrated into the Ministry of Defense. Today, in Craiova, Defense Minister Angel Tîlvăr attended the flight demonstration of two of these aircraft," stated Cosmin Vasile in a Facebook post.

Avioane Craiova will modernize a total of 10 IAR-99 Standard Modernizat (SM) aircraft for the Ministry of Defense as part of a RON 275 million contract (EUR 55 million).

The original delivery deadline was February 2024, but so far, no aircraft have been handed over. The deadline has been extended until the end of the year.

The backbone of the Romanian Air Force consists of F-16s, stationed at three bases around the country. However, in November 2024 the government approved the purchase of 32 US-made F-35 aircraft, the most expensive acquisition in the history of the Romanian Army. Delivery is expected by 2031.

