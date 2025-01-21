Energy

Romania wins EUR 256 mln arbitration with solar parks investors

21 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has won an international arbitration case brought by investors in renewable energy, avoiding EUR 256 million in claimed damages. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) ruled on January 16, 2025, that Romania did not violate guarantees under the Energy Charter Treaty.

The Arbitral Tribunal also ordered the claimants, a group comprising 28 individuals and 16 companies, to pay Romania EUR 1.74 million and USD 218,458 to cover 50% of the country's legal and arbitration costs, according to the Finance Ministry.

The case centered on changes to Romania's renewable energy support scheme, which investors argued undermined their photovoltaic projects. The claimants, who developed 31 solar parks across Romania, asserted that legislative amendments between 2014 and 2018 caused significant financial losses. They alleged Romania breached the treaty's provisions on fair treatment and protection against expropriation.

Key changes cited by investors included the elimination of progressively increasing annual quotas, a reduction in the validity period of green certificates from 16 months to 12 months, cuts to renewable energy quotas, and the price of green certificates from EUR 55 to EUR 35.

Romania argued it acted within its rights to adjust renewable energy policies, defending the changes as necessary under national legislation. The ICSID upheld Romania's position, rejecting the claimants' allegations and confirming the state's compliance with treaty obligations.

The dispute arose under the Energy Charter Treaty, ratified by Romania in 1997, which provides a legal framework for energy cooperation and investment.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Moruzx/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Romania wins EUR 256 mln arbitration with solar parks investors

21 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has won an international arbitration case brought by investors in renewable energy, avoiding EUR 256 million in claimed damages. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) ruled on January 16, 2025, that Romania did not violate guarantees under the Energy Charter Treaty.

The Arbitral Tribunal also ordered the claimants, a group comprising 28 individuals and 16 companies, to pay Romania EUR 1.74 million and USD 218,458 to cover 50% of the country's legal and arbitration costs, according to the Finance Ministry.

The case centered on changes to Romania's renewable energy support scheme, which investors argued undermined their photovoltaic projects. The claimants, who developed 31 solar parks across Romania, asserted that legislative amendments between 2014 and 2018 caused significant financial losses. They alleged Romania breached the treaty's provisions on fair treatment and protection against expropriation.

Key changes cited by investors included the elimination of progressively increasing annual quotas, a reduction in the validity period of green certificates from 16 months to 12 months, cuts to renewable energy quotas, and the price of green certificates from EUR 55 to EUR 35.

Romania argued it acted within its rights to adjust renewable energy policies, defending the changes as necessary under national legislation. The ICSID upheld Romania's position, rejecting the claimants' allegations and confirming the state's compliance with treaty obligations.

The dispute arose under the Energy Charter Treaty, ratified by Romania in 1997, which provides a legal framework for energy cooperation and investment.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Moruzx/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 January 2025
Politics
ECHR rejects Călin Georgescu’s request to suspend Romanian top court’s decision to cancel presidential elections
21 January 2025
Society
Survey: Most Romanians want their country to head West, oppose Ro-Exit idea
21 January 2025
Culture
Romanian Radu Jude’s latest feature film competes at 2025 Berlin Film Festival
21 January 2025
Startup
.lumen closes EUR 5 million round led by Catalyst Romania
21 January 2025
Politics
Calin Georgescu heads poll for Romanian president, with Crin Antonescu as main challenger
21 January 2025
Energy
Romania wins EUR 256 mln arbitration with solar parks investors
21 January 2025
Business
China's Haier closes down EUR 70 mln refrigerator factory in Romania
21 January 2025
Politics
Romanian president, PM congratulate Donald Trump on returning to the White House