Romania wants 40 more F-16 fighters

Romania plans to complete its F-16 fighter squadron with 4 new aircraft and aims to buy 36 more in the future, according to defense minister Mihai Fifor.

Romania has asked the US to check if there are such fighters available and what is the price for them, but hasn’t got an answer yet, Fifor said, local Hotnews.ro reported.

Romania currently has 12 F-16 fighters, which it bought from Portugal for EUR 628 million. The price included the Mid-Life Upgrade of the 12 aircraft, made by US group Lockheed Martin.

Romania is also looking to expand its Mihail Kogalniceanu military base, in the Eastern part of the country. This base is also used by US troops that come to Romania. Fifor said that he got promises from the American partners that they will keep their permanent military presence in Romania.

