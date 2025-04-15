The Romanian national team was placed in Group A, alongside Denmark, Spain, and Montenegro, at the final tournament of the Under-19 European Football Championship, which will take place in Romania, between June 13–26.

Teams from Germany, Norway, England, and the Netherlands will compete in Group B of the Championship, which will be hosted on stadiums in Bucharest (Giulești and Arcul de Triumf), Voluntari (Anghel Iordănescu), and Ploiești (Ilie Oană).

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the final tournament.

Romania was initially supposed to host the final tournament in 2021, but the competition was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The country has previously hosted the final tournament once, in 2011, when it finished last in Group A, with one draw (0-0 with Ireland) and two losses (1-3 to the Czech Republic, and 0-1 to Greece). The title was won then by Spain.

Romania’s group is challenging. Spain, which is also the current U19 European champion and nine-time winner of the tournament in its current format, qualified by winning a difficult group with France, Italy, and Latvia, according to the FRF website.

Denmark won its group with maximum points against Austria, Hungary, and Iceland.

Montenegro will debut at a continental Under-19 final tournament after an exceptional run in another very balanced group from the elite round, hosted by Georgia. The team drew with Slovakia (1-1), defeated Poland 1-0, and beat Georgia 3-1.

Romania’s team, coached by Ion Marin, qualified directly for the final tournament. Romania had not participated in an Under-19 final tournament since 2022, when it lost all three matches.

(Photo source: FRF.ro)