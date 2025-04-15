Romania and Turkey to celebrate 150 years of diplomatic relations with Cultural Season in 2028

Romania and Turkey are preparing to mark 150 years of diplomatic relations through a wide-ranging Cultural Season set to take place in 2028. The announcement followed a meeting in Bucharest on April 14 between culture minister Natalia-Elena Intotero and a high-level Turkish delegation led by Özgür Kıvanç Altan, the Turkish ambassador to Romania.

The Romania–Turkey Cultural Season is envisioned as a showcase of friendship, shared heritage, and cultural collaboration, the Romanian Ministry of Culture said.

Both sides agreed the event will serve as a catalyst for deepening bilateral cooperation and will offer opportunities to highlight cultural diversity and historical connections. Minister Intotero emphasized that the season should also help promote Romania as a cultural and tourist destination.

The 2028 celebrations will be further complemented by another milestone: the 15th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Turkey, which will be marked in 2026.

Among the topics discussed during the meeting was the legacy of Dimitrie Cantemir. The Turkish delegation proposed discussions regarding the use of Cantemir’s historic house in the Fatih district of Istanbul by the Romanian Cultural Institute, envisioning it as a future venue for cultural events and exhibitions.

The talks also underlined Romania’s support for the Turkish-Tatar community, with continued efforts to preserve and promote its ethnic, cultural, and linguistic identity.

Moreover, two successful initiatives by the Yunus Emre Cultural Institute were also highlighted: “My Guide is the Turkish Language,” which offers Turkish-language guidance in museums across Romania, and “My Choice is the Turkish Language,” a program that introduces Turkish as an optional subject in 15 Romanian public schools.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Culturii)