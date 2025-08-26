Romania’s Turda Salt Mine to be expanded with new tourist space

The Turda Salt Mine, in central Romania, will be expanded with a new tourist space, which will have 5 panoramic elevators, an artificial river, as well as several suspended walkways, following an investment of almost RON 100 million (EUR 20 million), according to local authorities cited by Profit.ro.

At the end of the development, a tourist circuit will be created that will include the Iosif, Terezia, Rudolf mines, and the Franz Iosif gallery, to improve interior circulation within the Turda Salt Mine as a whole.

Moreover, new access and evacuation routes from the salt mine will be constructed, along with suitable facilities and equipment for cultural, recreational, and sports events.

The development project was envisioned last year, and construction is set to last two years.

"The investment contributes to the urban regeneration of the city, the development of the local economy, and the strengthening of Turda’s position as a reference destination in spa and cultural tourism in Romania,” according to the project.

At the same time, an increase of 20% in the number of visitors is estimated after the implementation of the project, with at least 750,000 tourists expected annually.

The investment project comes after the famous Praid Salt Mine, located in Harghita County, was flooded and rendered unusable earlier in the summer. The site is in an irreversible state of degradation, and the collapse of its ceiling is now only a matter of time, according to experts.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Titel Folea | Dreamstime.com)