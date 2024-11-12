Romanian authorities close iconic mountain road Transfăgărășan

CNAIR, the company that manages the road infrastructure, announced that the iconic Transfăgărășan road closed for traffic on the section from Piscu Negru (km 104) to Bâlea Cascadă (km 130.8) starting Tuesday morning, November 12, due to bad weather conditions.

The closure came in response to sub-zero temperatures ranging from -3°C to -11°C, combined with sleet and snow, which create dangerous driving conditions, CNAIR said.

“[…] atmospheric instability is accentuated at high altitudes and can produce extreme weather phenomena at any time,” reads the announcement.

The closed section will be marked with appropriate signage, reminding drivers and tourists of the restrictions.

The Transfăgărășan typically remains closed through the winter and spring months, reopening around June, depending on weather conditions.

(Photo source: Roibul/Dreamstime.com)