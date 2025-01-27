Business

Romania is Europe’s third-largest vacuum cleaner exporter, but national producer is facing closure

27 January 2025

Romania is the third largest exporter of vacuum cleaners in Europe and ranks seventh worldwide, accounting for 2.26% of all vacuum cleaners exported to other markets, Ziarul Financiar reported. The data provided by The Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) platform is for 2022 and is the most recent.

In Europe, Romania is surpassed in the top exporters by Germany (which has a market share of just over 10%) and Austria (3.31%), but globally there are big players in Asia and North America. 

However, the clear leader is China, which alone is responsible for almost half of all vacuum cleaner exports in the world.

The activity of the sole local producer, Electroarges, is close to reaching an end after its partner, Kaercher, decided to open its own factories.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Zzz1b/Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Zzz1b/Dreamstime.com)

