Romania surpasses Greece as 16th economy in the EU

by Romania Insider
GDP

Romania went up one place to become the 16th largest economy in the European Union (EU) in 2017. With the highest economic growth rate in the EU, of 7%, Romania surpassed Greece last year, according to data from Eurostat.

Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached almost EUR 188 billion, namely 1.2% of EU’s total GDP. Greece had a GDP of EUR 178 billion in 2017.

Romania also got very close to Czech Republic, which had a GDP of EUR 192 billion in 2017, and Portugal – EUR 193 billion.

The European Union had a GDP of EUR 15.3 trillion in 2017, up 2.8% compared to 2016. Germany, France and UK were the top three economies in the EU, generating over half of the total GDP.

Romania’s economic growth for 2017, slightly lower than initially announced

