Sports

Romania secures six medals at Invictus Games 2025 rowing event

18 February 2025

The Romanian team won six medals - three gold, one silver, and two bronze - in rowing (indoor rowing) on the final day of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. 

The Invictus Games is an international sporting competition that was first held in 2014. It aims to highlight and encourage public recognition and gratitude for wounded warriors injured in military actions.

The 2025 competition brought together 500 competitors from 23 countries worldwide. 

"The Romanian team excelled on the final day of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. In rowing (indoor rowing), our comrades won six medals - three gold, one silver, and two bronze - in the 1-minute and 4-minute events," the Ministry of National Defense stated on Facebook.

Athletes Daniel Porumb, Viorel Amzărescu, Gabriel Czifrak, Viorel Amzărescu, and Dumitru Paraschiva brought Romania the medals.

Also at the 2025 Invictus Games, Raul Mirică finished in third place in the 50-meter backstroke swimming event and won a silver medal in the snowboarding event.

A bronze medal was also won by the captain of the Romanian Army team, Daniel Porumb, in assisted alpine skiing. 

Romania participated for the fifth time in the Invictus Games, after previous editions in Toronto (2017), Sydney (2018), The Hague (2022), and Düsseldorf (2023), with a team of 19 wounded military personnel classified with disability grades I, II, and III or limited fitness. They competed in seven individual adaptive sports, namely alpine skiing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing, curling, skeleton, swimming, and indoor rowing, as well as one team sport, sitting volleyball. 

In the previous four editions, Invictus Team Romania won a total of 40 medals - 15 gold, 16 silver, and 9 bronze, according to Agerpres.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Invictus Games Echipa Romaniei on Facebook)

