Romania to have a national sex offender registry

Romania is to have a national sex offender registry that will allow the rapid identification of persons who have committed sexual offenses. President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday, June 20, the law on the organization of this Automated National Registry, which targets sexual offenders.

Under this law, those who are registered in the National Registry are required to give the Police information about their current address, occupation or income at least once every three months, according to local Hotnews.ro. Moreover, they also have to tell the Police if they live or come into frequent contact with minors, elderly, people with disabilities or vulnerable persons, or if they go to schools or children’s hospitals. In addition, if they change residence or go on a trip, they must notify the Police within 3 or 15 days, respectively.

In turn, the Police must check the residence of the people included in this registry at least once every three months.

The national registry is a means of knowing, supervising and operationally identifying the persons who have committed offenses such as human trafficking, prostitution, rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment or child pornography. The law stipulates that the authorities have to keep track of individuals sanctioned, convicted or against whom criminal or administrative measures have been taken, according to the Criminal Code, and those for which criminal procedural measures were ordered. However, the minors will not be included in this national registry, unless the court ordered it expressly in a criminal trial.

The registry will be managed by the Interior Ministry, and the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police has to make it operational by January 1, 2020, according to Digi24.ro.

(Photo source: Facebook/Politia Romana)