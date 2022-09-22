Business

Romania seeks to borrow EUR 4 bln from EIB

22 September 2022
Romania will approach the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a loan of approximately EUR 4 bln, to be used as co-financing for projects under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The Government approved a Memorandum in this regard in its meeting on September 21, Digi24.ro announced.

"The value of the necessary financial support requested from the EIB is approximately EUR 4 bln for a series of investment projects in the transport (road, railway, metro) and health sectors, included in the PNRR," according to a Government statement.

Among the most recent projects of the EIB in Romania, the Bank transferred in June approximately EUR 1.4 bln to Romania under the Modernization Fund scheme to finance strategic projects in the country's energy sector.

The projects to be funded are the eight projects submitted by the coal and power complex CE Oltenia (CEO) for the production of energy from renewable sources, totalling EUR 671 mln, of which EUR 470 mln from the Modernization Fund. The installed capacity of the projects will sum up to 735 MW.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)
 

