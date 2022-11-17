Romania's markets of seeds, plant protection products probed for possible collusion

The Romanian Competition Council announced on November 16 that it launched an investigation regarding possible collusion on crop seeds and crop protection products markets.

"The competition authority has indications that Pioneer Hi-Bred Romania, DuPont Romania (currently Corteva Crop Solutions ROM), Syngenta Agro, Monsanto Romania and Maisadour Semences Romania, producers or suppliers of crop seeds and plant protection products, have entered into agreements for fixing the selling price at least in the relationship with the distributor Agricover Distribution," the competition authority said.

Moreover, the investigation also targets the conclusion of an agreement to restrict sales by Maisadour Semences Romania in the relationship with the distributor Agricover Distribution.

As part of this investigation, the Competition Council carried out unannounced inspections of companies in the sector. The collected documents are being analyzed by the Romanian competition authority within the specific procedures.

