Romania's wheat crop to shrink by 25% YoY this year

Romania's wheat crop will drop this year by 25% compared to last year, to 9 mln tonnes, due to drought, according to the first estimates of the farmers.

"From our analyses, wheat production is 9 mln tonnes, but there are still some areas in the country where the harvesting continues. However, wheat is harvested from 96% of the cultivated area already," said Nicolaie Apopi, president of the Romanian Farmers' Club, an organization formed by over 1,000 members, Ziarul Financiar reported. He owns himself a 2,500-ha farm cultivated with cereals in Banat.

Romania generated almost 10% of the total production of wheat in the EU and accounted for a quarter of the Union's wheat exports, in a volume of 6.3 mln tonnes, in the period July 2021 - June 2022, according to the data from the European Commission.

The EC's latest estimate for Romania's wheat production is 9.3 mln tonnes after the initial estimates predicted a harvest of 10.3 mln tonnes.

