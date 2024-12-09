Macro

Romania’s retail sales up 11.1% y/y in October

09 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s retail sales increased in volume terms (comparable prices) by 11.1% y/y in October, marking among the highest growth rates since 2021, according to the statistics office INS.

The seasonally adjusted, non-food sales continued their rally, which resumed in May after the unusual step-like rise in January. From 105%-110% of the average of the year 2021 reported during most of the year 2023, the non-food retail sales hit 129% in October 2024. This resulted in a 19.4% y/y advance witnessing robust consumer confidence. 

The robust consumer lending (new consumer loans +62% y/y in October, +59% y/y in Q3) and higher wages (+8.7% y/y in real terms during Q3) have visibly both contributed to the surge of the non-food sales.

The food sales, also correlated with the households’ incomes but also depending on the distribution of the rose among categories of incomes, rose more moderately but substantially by 5.8% y/y in October. As of October, the seasonally adjusted food sales were under 112% of the 2021 average.

With an even more moderate 2.8% y/y advance in October, the sales of fuels reached an advance of 7.8% above the average level in 2021.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania’s retail sales up 11.1% y/y in October

09 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s retail sales increased in volume terms (comparable prices) by 11.1% y/y in October, marking among the highest growth rates since 2021, according to the statistics office INS.

The seasonally adjusted, non-food sales continued their rally, which resumed in May after the unusual step-like rise in January. From 105%-110% of the average of the year 2021 reported during most of the year 2023, the non-food retail sales hit 129% in October 2024. This resulted in a 19.4% y/y advance witnessing robust consumer confidence. 

The robust consumer lending (new consumer loans +62% y/y in October, +59% y/y in Q3) and higher wages (+8.7% y/y in real terms during Q3) have visibly both contributed to the surge of the non-food sales.

The food sales, also correlated with the households’ incomes but also depending on the distribution of the rose among categories of incomes, rose more moderately but substantially by 5.8% y/y in October. As of October, the seasonally adjusted food sales were under 112% of the 2021 average.

With an even more moderate 2.8% y/y advance in October, the sales of fuels reached an advance of 7.8% above the average level in 2021.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 December 2024
Politics
Romania reiterates support for territorial integrity of Syria after fall of Assad regime
09 December 2024
Energy
Romanian energy group Electrica faces cyberattack, urges caution among consumers
09 December 2024
Sports
Swimming star David Popovici becomes third Romanian to feature on L'Equipe magazine cover
09 December 2024
Politics
Romania’s far-right Călin Georgescu and George Simion protest presidential election annulment at closed polling stations
09 December 2024
Justice
Backers of pro-Russian presidential candidate in Romania raided, detained for illegal funds and weapons
09 December 2024
Politics
US reaffirms support for Romania amid unprecedented presidential election annulment
06 December 2024
Politics
Romania is a safe, solid country, president says after top court annuls presidential elections
06 December 2024
Politics
Romanian Constitutional Court annuls presidential election, orders complete restart