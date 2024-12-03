Transport

Romania resumes efforts for procurement of H2-powered trains

03 December 2024

The Romanian Railway Reform Authority (ARF) has published a tender for 12 hydrogen fuel cell electric trains and their maintenance services for up to 30 years, aligning with the country's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Past attempts failed repeatedly.

The contract, valued between RON 1.596 billion and RON 2.468 billion (excluding VAT), aims to bolster sustainable mobility and integrate green technologies into Romania's transport infrastructure.

The procurement includes hydrogen-powered vehicles, maintenance, and repair for 15 years, extendable to 30 years, Economica.net reported. The duration of the contract is 225 months. Submissions are due by January 15, 2025.

Past procurement attempts faced setbacks due to non-compliant or absent bids. 

This relaunch represents a renewed commitment to advance Romania's rail modernization goals under the PNRR framework. The adoption of hydrogen trains would not only enhance sustainability but also position Romania as a regional leader in green transportation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

