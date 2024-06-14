Romania receives first Bayraktar drone system

The Romanian Land Forces started the reception procedures for the equipment of the first Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aircraft system this week, the Ministry of Defense (MApN) announced. Once this stage is completed, estimated for late June-early July, Romanian pilots will begin their training flights.

The standard configuration of a Bayraktar TB2 system comprises six unmanned aircraft and related command and control equipment.

"The acquisition of Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) contributes to achieving the objectives of the Transformation Program of the Romanian Army until 2040 and aims to implement the Capability Targets of our country within the NATO defense planning process," the ministry said.

Unmanned aircraft of this type have proven their effectiveness in combat missions, as explained by the same source. Their main advantages include the very high flight endurance - up to 24 hours, depending on the load, and the possibility of surveillance of an extended area.

In early August 2022, the Ministry of National Defense requested Parliament's approval to purchase three Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aircraft systems, six aircraft each, for a total value of approximately USD 321 million. The contract also includes the support package, with related ammunition, initial logistic support, and specific training equipment.

The purchase contract was signed in April 2023, with delivery dates in June 2024, September 2024, and January 2025, respectively.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mariusz Burcz/Dreamstime.com)