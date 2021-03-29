Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 03/29/2021 - 07:55
Business

Romania posts 0.33% of GDP public deficit in January

29 March 2021
Romania's public deficit rose to nearly RON 3.7 billion (EUR 760 million) or 0.33% of GDP in January, compared to the marginal deficit (0.04% of GDP) in the same month of 2020.

The Government injected RON 2.3 bln (0.2% of GDP) in accelerated VAT return and expenditures related to the COVID-19 health crisis, the Government explained.

The budget revenues increased by 5.6% year-on-year to RON 29.2 bln (EUR 6.0 bln), but this was mainly the effect of non-fiscal (one-off) revenues generated by the sale of the CO2 certificates and more significant transfers from the European Union's budget.

The fiscal revenues contracted by 2.4% yoy to RON 14.0 bln. The non-fiscal revenues soared by 47% yoy to RON 3.0 bln (+RON 985 mln), and the transfers from the EU budget also increased significantly by 54% yoy to RON 1.7 bln (+RON 598 mln).

The public expenditures increased by 17.4% yoy to RON 32.9 bln (EUR 6.8 bln), driven by more social security disbursements (+16.4% up to 42% of the total expenditures), bigger public payroll (+8.1%, 28% of total expenditures), and higher expenditures with goods and services (+20.3%, 12% of total expenditures).

The Government targets a 7.16%-of-GDP budget deficit this year, under national (cash-based) methodology - down from 9.8% of GDP public deficit in 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
