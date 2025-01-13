Romania’s Social Democratic Party to draft territorial reorganization project

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), announced plans to initiate a legislative project for Romania's administrative and territorial reorganization during the parliamentary session set to begin in February.

Speaking at the PSD headquarters on Monday, January 13, Ciolacu revealed that a dedicated working group has been established to develop the proposal.

"We've formed a commission, including the president of the Chamber of Deputies, the future presidents of UNCJR (National Union of County Councils) and AMR (Association of Romanian Municipalities), as well as two representatives each from county councils, mayors of county capitals, towns, and communes, with two members from the parliamentary administrative committees. I would like us to bring forward a project for territorial reorganization in this session," Ciolacu stated, as quoted by Agerpres.

PSD spokesperson Lucian Romașcanu confirmed that the party's National Political Council meeting on Monday prioritized the formation of this working group. He stated that the group's goal is to draft a bill that could streamline local administrations and cut costs while improving efficiency.

"It is a promise that the political class has made for a very long time and has yet to fulfill, and this will support the reform, allowing us to invigorate and streamline local administrations. Naturally, this will immediately result in a reduction of administrative costs for local authorities, as well as increased efficiency to better serve the people through this reform," stated Romașcanu.

The PSD spokesperson further emphasized the broad scope of the reform, which would address various issues, including education, healthcare, public services, and infrastructure. He said the initiative would focus on consolidating, rather than eliminating, local communities.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)