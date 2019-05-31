Romanian president calls parties to amend Constitution in line with referendum

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis, in a public speech on May 30, invited the political parties next week to consultations to agree on how the outcome of the referendum on justice will be put into practice.

The final results of the poll were published, and 6.5 million Romanians supported the two initiatives included in the referendum, he said. He mentioned constitutional amendments would be needed.

“It is obvious what the people have decided, [they want] to put into practice, that is, to be put into the Constitution. This is done in Parliament in the first phase,” Iohannis stated, according to Hotnews.ro. Under constitutional procedures, the amendments to Constitution will have to be endorsed by another public referendum.

Speaking about the current developments in the Government and Parliament, Iohannis stated that at least one of the prime minister’s nominations for a seat in her cabinet -- Titus Corlateanu, proposed for the deputy prime minister position, would not be accepted. He did not comment on the other three nominations.

Separately, Iohannis stated that the lawmakers should initiate a no-confidence motion after the ruling coalition lost the elections for the European Parliament. “I think the opposition is already writing the last sentence of the no-confidence motion. At least I would do that,” he said.

Iohannis called for PM Viorica Dancila's resignation and asked PSD to leave power after the opposition won the EU elections.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)