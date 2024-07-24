Nicolae Grigorescu exhibition, Hamlet performance open Romania-Poland cultural season in Gdańsk

The exhibition Nicolae Grigorescu, a Painter of the Romanian Ethos and a Hamlet production of the Marin Sorescu Theater in Craiova will officially open the Romania-Poland Cultural Season 2024-2025, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) announced.

The exhibition, a project of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR), will be on display at the National Museum in Gdańsk between July 27 and October 28. It covers 44 paintings from MNAR’s collection and 49 folk art items from the Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum. The show is meant to “offer access to an important part of our cultural history and showcase the Romanian art’s journey towards modernity.”

A program of debates, concerts, workshops, and lectures organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute in Warsaw will support the exhibition by providing the historical and cultural context in which the Romanian painter created.

Two performances of Hamlet, a Marin Sorescu Theater production directed by Declan Donnellan, will take place on July 28 and July 29 as part of Gdańsk’s Shakespeare Festival. At the same time, Vlad Drăgulescu’s installation Shakespeare Dimensions. Episode one, described as a 3D scenography experiment, will be on display at Forum Mall in Gdańsk throughout the duration of the Shakespeare Festival.

