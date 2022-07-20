Romania to use over EUR 700 mln of EU recovery funds to replant or grow new forest areas

Romania has a budget of EUR 730 million under the National Recovery and Resilience Facility (PNRR) for new forests and reforestation projects.

Most money, namely EUR 500 million, are to be used to support the establishment of new forest areas, with the rest going towards projects targeting the reforestation and restoration of damaged areas and other similar investments. Romania is to replant or grow new forests on 56,000 hectares by 2026.

Environment minister Tanczos Barna announced on Tuesday, July 19, that the two financing guidelines for these projects have been launched for public consultation.

“These two guidelines, which are fundamental for the absorption of EUR 730 million from PNRR, contain the rules for spending the funds available for afforestation and reforestation,” the minister said.

“It is a new beginning for the forests in Romania, with an unprecedented budget, which allows the counties with very small forest areas to benefit from these financing schemes, to restore the ecosystems, to restore the natural, ecological balance in those counties,” he added.

The money will be awarded in the form of direct grants to private and public forest owners, as well as their associations. In a first phase, until the end of 2023, afforestation and reforestation works will be carried out on an area of 25,000 hectares. Then, in the period 2024-2026, Romania will replant or establish new forest areas on 31,000 hectares.

Illegal logging is still one of Romania’s biggest problems. Euronews.ro quoted environmental activists warning that the disappearance of forests, 20 million cubic meters per year, as well as of forest curtains in lowland areas threatens national security. According to the same source, 387,000 hectares were afforested in Romania in 30 years.

(Photo source: Krailas Yothayath/Dreamstime.com)