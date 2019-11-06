Romanian company to produce Beretta assault weapons in six months

Uzina Mecanica Plopeni, a subsidiary of the Romanian National Company for Military Technique Romarm, will start to produce Beretta assault weapons in about six months.

Production will start based on a memorandum of understanding signed on June 10 with the Italian company Beretta Holding, economy minister Niculae Bădălău said at the signing of the document.

The modernization and re-tooling of the plant will require an estimated investment of EUR 6.5 million, financed by the Italian partner. The Romanian state will hold 80% of the joint venture through the Plopeni company while Beretta Holding will hold the remaining 20%.

In the first phase, 15% of the parts needed to produce the weapons will be produced in Romania, but the share of domestic components will increase as the factory's capacity will also grow.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Economiei)