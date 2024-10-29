Romania passes law establishing National Clean-Up Day in September

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis approved on Monday, October 28, the law establishing the third Saturday of September each year as the 'National Clean-Up Day.'

The occasion is meant “to emphasize social responsibility both of citizens and public authorities, as well as legal entities, in encouraging clean-up actions with a positive impact on the environment, separate collection, recycling, and waste disposal,” according to the law cited by Agerpres.

On the National Clean-Up Day, the Parliament, the Presidential Administration, the Government, central and local public administration authorities, as well as public institutions under their authority or coordination, may organize cultural, social, and educational activities to promote best practices regarding environmental clean-up actions and the importance of maintaining a clean environment.

Additionally, they may allocate funds from their own budgets, within approved budget allocations, to organize and carry out events and to provide material, financial, and logistical support to entities that wish to organize public events and actions dedicated to environmental clean-up activities.

The Romanian Television Society and the Romanian Broadcasting Society may also include in their programs shows dedicated to promoting clean-up and environmental protection actions, the law further states.

The date chosen for the day follows a global effort called World Cleanup Day, which this year was on Friday, September 20. On that day, over 19 million participants and volunteers collected 219,000 tons of waste in 198 countries.

(Photo source: Freemanhan2011 | Dreamstime.com)