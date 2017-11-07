Romania may partner with Greece, Israel, Hungary to draw Asian tourists

The Romanian authorities are currently discussing with those in Greece, Hungary and Israel to create joint touristic service packages they can promote on Asian markets, especially in China and India, according to Cristina Tărteață, a state secretary in the Tourism Ministry, reports Profit.ro.

“We aim to get to Asian markets and we want to create programs with one or two other countries because Chinese tourists don’t take such long journeys just to visit Romania,” she said.

Some 50 exhibitors from Romania promote their touristic services at the World Travel Market tourism fair in London, which ends on November 8.

[email protected]