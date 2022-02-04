Romanian minister open to host Socar investments in power, fertilizers production

Ahead of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor held in Baku, the Republic of Azerbaijan, in a bilateral meeting with the Azeri minister of energy, Parviz Shahbazov, Romanian energy minister Virgil Popescu affirmed Romania's openness as regards the increase of the Socar company's investments in the country, both in the field of electricity production, as well as in the area of chemical fertilizer market.

"We are open to possible collaboration between Romania, Azerbaijan, and Georgia to build together an underwater cable for the transportation of electricity underneath the Black Sea. It was a meeting with good perspectives for Romania," minister Popescu stated in a Facebook post.

He said that Romania is interested in the additional volumes of gas that can reach the European market and "hopes that, through future discussions to be held, the companies of the two countries will identify a solution for Romania to be able to receive such volumes."

At the same time, minister PopescuI assured that Romania would support closer cooperation between the European Commission and Azerbaijan to increase the volume of gas delivered to Europe.

(Photo source: Facebook/Virgil Popescu)