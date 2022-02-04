Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 08:15
Business

Romanian minister open to host Socar investments in power, fertilizers production

04 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ahead of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor held in Baku, the Republic of Azerbaijan, in a bilateral meeting with the Azeri minister of energy, Parviz Shahbazov, Romanian energy minister Virgil Popescu affirmed Romania's openness as regards the increase of the Socar company's investments in the country, both in the field of electricity production, as well as in the area of chemical fertilizer market.

"We are open to possible collaboration between Romania, Azerbaijan, and Georgia to build together an underwater cable for the transportation of electricity underneath the Black Sea. It was a meeting with good perspectives for Romania," minister Popescu stated in a Facebook post.

He said that Romania is interested in the additional volumes of gas that can reach the European market and "hopes that, through future discussions to be held, the companies of the two countries will identify a solution for Romania to be able to receive such volumes."

At the same time, minister PopescuI assured that Romania would support closer cooperation between the European Commission and Azerbaijan to increase the volume of gas delivered to Europe.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Virgil Popescu)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 08:15
Business

Romanian minister open to host Socar investments in power, fertilizers production

04 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ahead of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor held in Baku, the Republic of Azerbaijan, in a bilateral meeting with the Azeri minister of energy, Parviz Shahbazov, Romanian energy minister Virgil Popescu affirmed Romania's openness as regards the increase of the Socar company's investments in the country, both in the field of electricity production, as well as in the area of chemical fertilizer market.

"We are open to possible collaboration between Romania, Azerbaijan, and Georgia to build together an underwater cable for the transportation of electricity underneath the Black Sea. It was a meeting with good perspectives for Romania," minister Popescu stated in a Facebook post.

He said that Romania is interested in the additional volumes of gas that can reach the European market and "hopes that, through future discussions to be held, the companies of the two countries will identify a solution for Romania to be able to receive such volumes."

At the same time, minister PopescuI assured that Romania would support closer cooperation between the European Commission and Azerbaijan to increase the volume of gas delivered to Europe.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Virgil Popescu)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks