Romania’s men’s sabre team won bronze at the World Championships in Hong Kong after beating Hungary 45 to 39. Before that, Romania lost against South Korea in the semifinals (44-45).

Comprising Vlad Covaliu, Radu Nițu, Răzvan Ursachi and George Dragomir, Romania’s sabre team defeated Italy in the quarter-finals, with a score of 45-36. Previously, Romania’s team had defeated Great Britain (45-17) and Venezuela (45-30).

The Romanian sabre fencers lost by a decisive touch in the semifinal against South Korea, after being led 35-26 at one point. In the second-to-last bout, however, fencer Vlad Covaliu won 12-5, recovering points for Romania.

In the final bout, Radu Nițu entered at 38-40. The score was tied at 44, but Oh Sanguk scored the final touch.

From the stands, Mihai Covaliu, Olympic champion and former coach of the Romanian team that won the world title, constantly encouraged the young sabre fencers, according to the Romanian Fencing Federation.

The Hong Kong World Championships 2026 brought together over 1400 athletes from 113 nations, all competing for the top spots. Romania already had a bronze medal, through Radu Nițu in men’s sabre.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Scrima on Facebook screen capture)