Sports

Romania’s men’s sabre team wins bronze medal at 2026 Senior World Fencing Championships

30 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s men’s sabre team won bronze at the World Championships in Hong Kong after beating Hungary 45 to 39. Before that, Romania lost against South Korea in the semifinals (44-45).

Comprising Vlad Covaliu, Radu Nițu, Răzvan Ursachi and George Dragomir, Romania’s sabre team defeated Italy in the quarter-finals, with a score of 45-36. Previously, Romania’s team had defeated Great Britain (45-17) and Venezuela (45-30).

The Romanian sabre fencers lost by a decisive touch in the semifinal against South Korea, after being led 35-26 at one point. In the second-to-last bout, however, fencer Vlad Covaliu won 12-5, recovering points for Romania. 

In the final bout, Radu Nițu entered at 38-40. The score was tied at 44, but Oh Sanguk scored the final touch.

From the stands, Mihai Covaliu, Olympic champion and former coach of the Romanian team that won the world title, constantly encouraged the young sabre fencers, according to the Romanian Fencing Federation.

The Hong Kong World Championships 2026 brought together over 1400 athletes from 113 nations, all competing for the top spots. Romania already had a bronze medal, through Radu Nițu in men’s sabre.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Scrima on Facebook screen capture)

Read next
Normal
Sports

Romania’s men’s sabre team wins bronze medal at 2026 Senior World Fencing Championships

30 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s men’s sabre team won bronze at the World Championships in Hong Kong after beating Hungary 45 to 39. Before that, Romania lost against South Korea in the semifinals (44-45).

Comprising Vlad Covaliu, Radu Nițu, Răzvan Ursachi and George Dragomir, Romania’s sabre team defeated Italy in the quarter-finals, with a score of 45-36. Previously, Romania’s team had defeated Great Britain (45-17) and Venezuela (45-30).

The Romanian sabre fencers lost by a decisive touch in the semifinal against South Korea, after being led 35-26 at one point. In the second-to-last bout, however, fencer Vlad Covaliu won 12-5, recovering points for Romania. 

In the final bout, Radu Nițu entered at 38-40. The score was tied at 44, but Oh Sanguk scored the final touch.

From the stands, Mihai Covaliu, Olympic champion and former coach of the Romanian team that won the world title, constantly encouraged the young sabre fencers, according to the Romanian Fencing Federation.

The Hong Kong World Championships 2026 brought together over 1400 athletes from 113 nations, all competing for the top spots. Romania already had a bronze medal, through Radu Nițu in men’s sabre.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Scrima on Facebook screen capture)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 July 2026
Healthcare
Romanian healthcare sector strike enters third day, PM condemns “disinformation”
30 July 2026
Transport
Cluj airport to introduce Fast Track boarding system
30 July 2026
Transport
Second auction for bankrupt Romanian shipyard Mangalia fails
30 July 2026
Energy
Update: Romania shuts down both nuclear power reactors as Danube levels plunge, PM urges energy savings
29 July 2026
Politics
Romanian Parliament passes SAFE, PNRR-related bills during extraordinary session
29 July 2026
Defense
Update: Bomb alert at Romania’s Black Sea Port of Constanța amid heightened security concerns
29 July 2026
Events
Music, film, local cuisine: Transylvanian Highlands host more than 20 events this August
29 July 2026
Justice
Romanian air traffic operator ROMATSA gets January 2027 hearing in Pfizer revenue freeze case